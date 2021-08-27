RESIDENTS of Essex will have another chance to spot the famous Red Arrows display team in the skies above the county on Friday.

The aerial display team are set to attend the second day of the Clacton 150 flights, after amazing residents on Thursday afternoon.

The usual Clacton Airshow, which attracts more than 100,000 people each year, will not be going ahead for the second year running after the threat of Covid-19 restrictions hit preparations.

But the Clacton 150 flights continue on Friday, with the Red Arrows once again flying in to the seaside town.

They'll be arriving in Clacton at about 12.45pm this afternoon, however, there will also be plenty of other chances of seeing them fly over Essex.

They'll also be flying above the skies of places like Colchester, Dedham and Harwich on their way to and from Clacton.

Here is the Red Arrows route on Friday:

1. Norwich - 12.34pm

2. Stoke Holy Cross - 12.36pm

3. Dennington - 12.39pm

4. Stratford St Mary - 12.42pm

5. Great Bentley - 12.44pm

6. Clacton display - 12.45pm

7. Over the sea- 1.17pm

8. Ramsholt - 1.20pm

9. Blythburgh - 1.23pm

10. Stoke Holy Cross - 1.26pm

11. Norwich - 1.28pm

Here is a map of the Red Arrows' route on Friday:

With no central location for festivities on Thursday and Friday, people are being reminded to prepare for the weather – including sun cream and plenty of soft drinks if it is hot.

Extra parking has been added in Clacton but the seafront is set to be very busy.