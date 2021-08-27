YESTERDAY afternoon thousands of aviation fans flocked to the seafront for the Clacton 150th anniversary flights.

The unique fly-past saw aerial displays from the ever-exciting Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and two US Air Force F-15 Strike Eagles.

The variety of impressive planes, including a Spitfire and a Hurricane, saw day-trippers and locals alike gaze giddily skywards.

Although a much more scaled down affair than the usual Clacton Airshow, an estimated 75,000 people spread along the promenade.

Pictures by Steve Brading.