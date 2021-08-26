THIS is the somewhat patriotic moment the Red Arrows flew towards the seafront as they closed the first day of the Clacton 150th Anniversary Flights.

The famous and ever-impressive acrobatic pilots took to the skies above Tendring following the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and two US Air Force jets.

Some of the 75,000 onlookers spread across the Clacton seafront gasped as the planes narrowly zoomed towards each other as part of their thrilling display.

Read More: 'Planes bring joy' - Thousands flock to seafront for Clacton anniversary flights

Loud and jubilant cheers also echoed along the promenade as the experienced pilots carried out jaw-dropping manoeuvres.

One spectator who enjoyed the Red Arrows' display was seven-year-old Joshua Woodward, whose “first word was aeroplane".

The Colchester boy said: “The Red Arrows are my favourite because they do cool things in the sky and if it’s Valentine’s Day they do a love heart.

“I have seen them before and they were fantastic and I would like to be a Red Arrow pilot one day.

“I love planes and to fly in a Red Arrow plane would be cool.”