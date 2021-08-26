The sequel to the Downton Abbey film which was filmed in a north Essex town has been given an official title.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will arrive in cinemas in March 2022, producers said.

The film had been set for a December 2021 release but has since been delayed.

Parts of old Harwich were transformed into a 1900s film set back in May for filming.

Stars were seen shooting scenes in areas including King's Quay Street by the grand Electric Palace Cinema.

Roads around King's Quay Street were closed for the filming to take place and Wellington Road Car park was shut to the public.

Read more >> Release of Downton Abbey sequel filmed in Essex is delayed by three months

Traffic wardens and security guards surrounded the set to prevent people from interrupting any filming.

Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern will all be reprising their roles.

Stars were seen shooting scenes in areas including King's Quay Street by the grand Electric Palace Cinema

Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West are joining the cast.

A teaser for Downton Abbey: A New Era was shown at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, reportedly including a snippet of a wedding.

Read more >> Historic town is turned into film set for Downton Abbey sequel

Stars were seen shooting scenes in areas including King's Quay Street by the grand Electric Palace Cinema

The hugely popular TV series aired on ITV from 2010 to 2015 and followed the fortunes of the aristocratic Crawley family and their downstairs servants at a Yorkshire country estate.

Show creator Julian Fellowes is returning to pen the script while Simon Curtis, whose credits include My Week With Marilyn, is on directing duties.

The first movie, in 2019, followed a royal visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff.

It was well-received by critics as a decent, if unspectacular, addition to the series.