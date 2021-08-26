A COLCHESTER businesswoman with her own luxury children's clothing range is hosting a pop-up shop in a popular Chelmsford shopping centre.

Lacuna Child, which sells organic luxury children's clothing, is taking part in the new Pop-Up Club Shop at Bond Street from Wednesday.

The firm's range of baby and toddler clothing is hand-stitched in the UK, and will be available in the children's section of the shop for the next eight weeks.

Carole Barran, who founded Lacuna Child in 2019, said: "It’s always been a desire of mine to create my own range of children’s clothing and when my first grandchild was born in 2017, I couldn’t resist the urge anymore.

"I dusted off my sewing machine, began creating and designing pieces, and the rest as they say is history and a world away from my previous work in a hospital.

"Not only has it allowed me to follow my dream of designing beautiful children’s clothes, but it’s a great way to stay connected to my granddaughter in America too.

“Our clothing is made from only the finest materials and this is a chance for parents to get their hands on our garments to see for themselves just how incredibly soft and luxurious the range is.

"It’s going to be incredible to see shoppers being able to pick up and buy our clothes off the shelf, I can’t wait to hear what they think.”

Carole Barran founded Lacuna Child in 2019. Picture: Steve Brading

The brand offers sweatshirt, t-shirts, shorts and accessories whilst Carole will also be hosting a special "Meet the Maker" event at the pop-up shop.

Visit https://lacunachild.co.uk.