ESSEX has been named as one of the top places in the UK for adrenaline junkies to visit in order to get their fix of high-octane fun.

The county, usually famed for its bustling nightlife, rich history and ever-stretching coastline, is included in a list made up of the best hotspots for thrill-seekers.

Compiled by Red Letter Days, the ranking comprises of ten locations in total, and Essex has claimed third place, finishing only behind Yorkshire and Kent.

Branding the county an “exciting place to visit”, the experience-giving company has praised Essex’s various high rope facilities, escape rooms and flying adventures.

A spokesman for Red Letter Days said: “Though Essex is often known for its association with TOWIE, with bountiful activities to offer, this county has rightly stolen third place.

“Do you have a head for heights? Or, if you want to try something that involves working in a team, why don’t you try an escape room? Essex really is an exciting place to visit.”

Essex finished ahead of Lancashire, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Cheshire, Herefordshire, Sussex, and Surrey to scoop third place.

Here are 5 experiences for adrenaline junkies to try out in Essex:

1. Scuba-diving in Rochford

2. High ropes adventure in Brentwood

3. Paintballing in Colchester

4. Kayaking in Dovercourt

5. Watersports in St Osyth

To view the full list visit of the best places for thrill-seekers visit redletterdays.co.uk/ideas-and-advice/adrenaline-junkie-hotspots.