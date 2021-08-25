FOLLOWING an outpouring of support from residents across Essex for those arriving in the country from Afghanistan new donations points have been created.

Essex County Council says it has been inundated with requests from generous residents wishing to donate items like clothing.

Additional donation points have now been set-up for those wishing to give essential items or clean clothes to help refugees.

Here is a list of the community donations points in Essex:

• Refugee Action Colchester, 15 Queen Street, Colchester

• Community 360, Winsley’s House, High Street, Colchester

• Chelmsford Community Resilience Hub – call 01245 280731

• Hamptons Sports and Leisure Centre, Tydemans, Great Baddow, Chelmsford on Thursday and Friday from 1pm - 3pm

• Uttlesford Community Hub, 45 Stortford Road, Great Dunmow - Monday to Friday 9.30 - 4.30

• Touchpoint Day Centre, Crafton Green House, Chapel Hill, Stansted - Wednesday 9am - 1pm and Thursday 9.30am - 4.30pm

A list has also been released of the items which are most needed.

These are:

• Clean clothing and underwear for adults, children and teenagers of all ages

• Toiletries, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, sanitary items, shower gel

• Baby milk and nappies

• General essentials/consumables

• Toys and entertainment for children and young people

Kevin Bentley, leader of Essex County Council, said: “Individuals and families arriving from Afghanistan have gone through unimaginable experiences and our thoughts are with them as they start to adjust to a new and unfamiliar place.

“We have been overwhelmed but not surprised by the outpouring of support we have seen from residents and communities across Essex looking to do their bit to help those going through an extremely difficult and challenging time.

“We remain committed to working with partners to ensure that anyone arriving in Essex has the support they need and that their welfare is protected at all times.

“I’d like to thank you anyone who has already donated what they can, as well as everyone involved in working around the clock to make sure these individuals and families have the support they need.”

Residents are encouraged to follow Covid-19 guidance when attending the donation points and a face covering will be required when inside.