Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have landed at an Essex airport after returning to the UK.

The bricklayer from Wales, 22, asked the fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex, 24, to be his girlfriend in front of an audience during the live final.

The pair beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran to win the £50,000 prize money, and Millie decided to split the cash instead of stealing the full amount for herself.

The couple were seen at Stansted Airport on Wednesday after leaving Mallorca.

After the result of the public vote was announced, the couple had to decide whether to stick or split the cash prize.

Read more >> Love Island stars 'to live in boys and girls houses' in Essex after final of show

Millie Court and Liam Reardon. Picture: PA

Millie received the envelope with the money but decided to split it with Liam – meaning they took home £25,000 each.

Speaking after their win, she said: “I can not believe we have just been crowned the winners of Love Island,” before adding: “We have literally had the summer of our lives and we are going to leave here and now explore our future together.”

Millie Court and Liam Reardon. Picture: PA

Laura Whitmore hosted the live final from the garden of the ITV2 show’s Mallorcan villa while a cheering audience looked on.

Speaking after their win, Millie addressed the next step in their relationship.

She said: “The proposal is going to have to be massive.”

Liam added: “It’s going to be huge, I’m sure I can pull it out of the bag. I’m sure I can do it.”

Millie Court and Liam Reardon. Picture PA

The couple also addressed their plans to eventually move in together in Essex.

Liam said: “I love where I’m from but I would like to venture off and move to somewhere new and Essex seems like the perfect place really.

“I know some of the boys who were in the villa we got on so well and they mentioned moving in together and they’d like to move to Essex so that’s something I would definitely be considering and that’s my plan really, moving to Essex.”