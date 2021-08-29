Holidaymakers will be able to fly to five locations into the autumn as part of an extended summer season.

Jet2 is offering a number of additional flights from locations in Europe from Stansted Airport.

The tour operator has added capacity in the late-summer period to Malta, Madeira, Croatia (Dubrovnik & Split) and Jersey.

There had been fears Croatia and Maderia would be moved to the amber list.

Those who are vaccinated are able to travel to amber list countries and only require a test on return.

For those who are not vaccinated travel to these places means quarantine for 10 days.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Destinations on the Green List are continuing to enjoy a huge amount of demand from our customers and once again we are responding quickly to that demand by giving holidaymakers even more choice and flexibility.

"With more flights and holidays now on sale to Malta, Croatia, Jersey and Madeira, we know there will be a rush of bookings based on what we have already seen this summer and that is great news.

“On one hand, we are very pleased to be adding more flights and holidays to such fantastic destinations but on the other hand we continue to be left frustrated that so many more destinations remain off the Green List for no discernible reason.

"We are now right in the middle of the peak holiday season so we urge the Government to take the handbrake off international travel and adopt the same approach as it has to so many other areas of everyday life. The vaccination programme continues to be a huge success so we should be able enjoy the benefits of that, including enjoying our holidays this summer.”

Malta

With sandy beaches, historic towns and the UNESCO-stamped capital of Valletta, the island of Malta continues to be a firm favourite with holidaymakers this summer.

Stansted will have a season extension meaning two weekly services operating until end of October.

Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik’s Old Town takes centre stage, with its network of ancient alleys, pretty piazzas and terracotta rooftops all wrapped up in grand stone walls.

Out of town, emerald islands and secluded coves await.

Stansted will see the season extended until the end of October, with three weekly services operating until then.

Split

Standout beaches, heaps of history and vibrant seafront resorts make Split and its surroundings the treasure of the Dalmatian Coast.

Stansted season extended through to the end of October, with weekly Sunday services operating until then.

Jersey

At just nine miles by five miles, Jersey is known as the “little island with the big spirit” and its warm and sunny climate is ideal for those looking to pursue a range of outdoor activities such as hiking, surfing, kayaking and diving.

Flights are available from Stansted all summer.

Madeira

The island boasts sub-tropical climate with mighty mountain landscapes which are made for all sorts of sports both on and off dry land.

Stansted has seen the season extended through to the end of October, with three weekly services operating until then.