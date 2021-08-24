Police want to speak to a woman in connection with theft at a store in Chelmsford.
The incident happened at the John Lewis store in Bond Street on Sunday July 11.
Police say between 1pm and 1.30pm it was reported several fragrances and purses were taken.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the vicinity at the time or has information about the identity of the person pictured should please submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"You can also call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/138027/21.
"Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."
