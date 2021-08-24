KATIE Price has told of her horror after being "punched" in an "unprovoked" assault that left her bruised.

The former glamour model, who was born in Brighton, was rushed to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in the early hours of Monday in Little Canfield in Essex.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and was held in custody before being released on bail.

The mum-of-five spoke of her pain after the incident that saw her sustain bruising to her face.

She told The Sun: "I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened.

“I can’t say any more."

It has been a difficult two years for Ms Price, who was declared bankrupt in 2019.

She last year told a hearing at a specialist insolvency and companies court in London that she had “lost everything” and suffered a “bad breakdown” in 2019, following which she spent five weeks in The Priory.

Ms Price, formerly known as Jordan, was once said to be worth more than £40 million.

A force spokesman said on Tuesday: “A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20.”