PART of the A130 has been closed following an accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian

The road is blocked at Rettendon following the crash.

All northbound traffic is being taken off the A130 on to the A132 at Rettendon.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

You can follow our live updates here.

UPDATE - A130 northbound – CLOSED at Rettedon following an accident – all northbound traffic is being taken off the A130 at Rettendon (A132). pic.twitter.com/IqqbHfbYCf — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) August 24, 2021

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are currently on the scene of a serious collision on the A130 near Rettendon turnpike.

"It follows reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry at around 6am this morning, Tuesday 24 August.

"The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The Chelmsford-bound carriageway has been closed between the Rettendon turnpike and Howe Green, and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

"Drivers will be directed off of the A130 to use diversions through Rettendon, taking you to Runwell or the old A130.

"Please avoid the area where possible."