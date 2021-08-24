THREE people have died following a horror smash on the M25 in Essex.

A fourth person remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which took place just outside Waltham Abbey at about 6.15pm on Monday.

Essex Police have urged that, out of respect for the families, there is no speculation whilst the families of those involved are informed.

The anti-clockwise carriageway between Junctions 27 and 26 was closed for investigations until about 5am on Tuesday morning.

Police say they are are particularly keen to trace the movements of all three vehicles – a Mondeo, a minibus and a lorry – leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to do so.

Read more:

Detective Sergeant Steve Holmes, from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, spoke from the scene to thank those who had assisted officers in the investigation so far.

He said: “This evening has been incredibly challenging and we are continuing to work as quickly as we can to piece together exactly what led to this tragic incident.

“My thoughts, and those of all officers on scene are with the families of those who lost their lives this evening.

“At present, two drivers have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“I need anyone with further information to come forward.

“The road has remain closed whilst our colleagues tended to those who were injured and whilst we have gathered evidence and preserved the crime scene.

“I would like to thank everyone on the M25 for their patience – I know it’s been a long night, and our colleagues in Highways England are aiming to get you off of the motorway by 2am.

“Please make sure you get home safely and, if you have any information at all that can help us, don’t hesitate to report it.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage, or has information on it should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.



You can also call 101 and cite incident 972 of Monday 23 August.



Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.