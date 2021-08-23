An Essex psychiatrist has been accused of “forging” a patient’s signature and using it to obtain a prescription for “personal and financial use”, according to a misconduct report.

Dr Okon Umoh is also accused of applying to register a company and listing the patient as a secretary without her consent, the document said.

An eight-day misconduct hearing has been scheduled with the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) on September 1, which it is alleged Dr Umoh’s actions were “dishonest”.

According to the MPTS report, Dr Umoh’s area of practice is Chelmsford.

The allegation on the MPTS website reads: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that on 29 April 2019, Dr Umoh wrote a prescription in Miss A’s name and falsified her signature on an NHS prescription pad, subsequently obtaining the prescription for personal use and financial advantage.

"It is alleged that his actions in this regard were dishonest.

“It is further alleged that on or around 14 November 2016 Dr Umoh filed an application to register a company and dishonestly listed Miss A as the Company Secretary without her consent.”

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust declined to comment.

All decisions are published online within 28 days of the conclusion of the hearing.