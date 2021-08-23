Katie Price was reportedly taken to hospital following an incident in Essex in the early hours of this morning (Monday, August 23).

Police and paramedics were both called to a property in The Meadows, Little Canfield, at around 1.30am amid reports of an assault.

A source reportedly told the Sun Katie had been taken to hospital as a result of the incident with a suspected broken jaw and split eye.

They added she was "utterly devastated" by the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am.

"We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault.

"He remains in custody."

The incident comes just days after Katie proudly took to Instagram to tell of her joy after her son Junior, 16, landed a record deal.

Earlier this year, Katie became engaged to Carl Woods and has since moved into his home in Essex.