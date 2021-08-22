POLICE are investigating after a man was assaulted by a trio with a glass bottle in the early hours of this morning.
The assault took place in the Burgess Springs area of Chelmsford shortly after 4am this morning.
A man in his 20s was assaulted by two men and a woman, one of whom had a glass bottle.
Essex Police believe the men responsible then ran off towards Chelmsford train station.
One of the men is described as a darker-skinned man who was wearing a white top, while the other had ginger hair. Unfortunately, there is no description of the woman.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has doorbell footage of it, or has information on it should submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can also call police on 101 and cite incident 275 of August 22.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.