A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Essex.

Essex Police were called to Grosvenor Drive, Loughton, shortly before 12.15am today to reports a woman in her 50s had been in collision with a vehicle.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An area of the road has been cordoned off whilst police investigate.

A 61-year-old man from Loughton was arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of murder and he’s currently in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I know this will be a concerning incident for people living in and around this part of Loughton but we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.

“We are making enquiries to establish the circumstances around this incident but at this stage we believe all those involved know each other and we’re not looking for anyone else.

“There is likely to be a police presence in the area for much of today while we investigate.

“I need anyone who saw anything, has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.”

If you have any information please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 13 of 20 August or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.