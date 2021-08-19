POLICE are appealing for infromation following a burglary.
Officers are looking for a man they believe is connected to a recent burglary in Chelmsford.
An incident occured at a Marks and Spencer shop in High Street at around 10.45pm on Sunday, July 25.
Police say reports suggest a till was taken from the shop.
Now officers are appealing for the support of residents.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We appreciate that the image does not show a person’s face but we would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the vicinity at the time or has information about the identity of the person pictured should submit a report."
