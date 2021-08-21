OLLY Murs is returning to Colchester this month for a huge Essex homecoming gig in Castle Park.

The pop superstar, who shot to fame on the X Factor, will perform at the town centre venue over the bank holiday.

The concert is a huge coup for Colchester and set to bring thousands of people to the town.

Here is what you need to know in advance of the show:

Colchester Events has released a new checklist in advance of the show with some useful advice to residents.

It says:

"Tickets will be sent out in the next few days.

"Full pre-event information will be sent out before the event.

"In association with the event promoters, we do not require you to provide proof of a negative test or vaccination. However, we would encourage all attendees to take a Covid test before attending the concert.

"All staff working at the event will have to provide a negative test result before they are allowed to enter the concert site.

"We recommend the use of face masks for both staff and customers, especially whilst in queues and in high footfall areas, such as toilets and bars.

"There will be a Covid compliance officer in place at the concert ensuring that best practises are maintained in all the bar, food and toilet areas.

"All bar, concession areas will be cleaned regularly with additional sanitisation provided.

"Please also note, as this is a standing concert, we are unable to allow chairs and blankets to be brought into the venue."

What has Olly said about the gig?

Speaking exclusively to the Gazette earlier this month, Olly said he couldn't wait to play in Colchester again.

He said: "Colchester is a place I grew up in.

“Living in Witham I was in between Colchester and Chelmsford so most weekends I would spend my time in Colchester.

“I have had many amazing nights out in Colchester and obviously I’ve played shows in Colchester in the past.

“I chose the town for my homecoming gig on the X Factor.

“Colchester is amazing. It is a great place to be for me.

“I cannot wait to play in Castle Park, it is going to be phenomenal.

“I have been touted to do a gig there for quite some time.

“People have asked me before to come and the fact we are getting it over the line is amazing.

"The last gig I played in Colchester was at the football stadium in 2017, which was an amazing show.”

The Castle Park show is part of Olly’s 25 date tour spanning 2021 and 2022 in support of his triple platinum album Never Been Better.

Read more:

When is the show and what time does it start?

Gates will open at 4pm on Sunday, August 29.

There will be support acts in advance of Olly taking to the stage.

So far, Mark Wright, of TOWIE fame, has been confirmed as the DJ for the show.

The full schedule is set to be announced about a week in advance of the gig, so likely tomorrow or Monday.

Can I still get tickets to the concert?

Tickets to the show are still available, although limited.

Prices start from about £44, with VIP options available.

To find out more or buy tickets, visit colchester-events.co.uk/event/ollymurs.