The offence of coercive control recognises domestic abuse can take several forms and is not strictly limited to physical violence.

It has seen changes to the law have finally made psychological abuse within a relationship illegal.

But do you know 11 things which it is now illegal for your partner to do?

Here is a rundown of what you need to know.

1. Sharing sexually explicit images of a partner

Laws surrounding ‘revenge porn’ make it illegal for someone to share intimate photographs of you with anyone, online or otherwise.

2. Restricting access to finances

Even if they earn more money than you, the law says your partner cannot stop you from accessing cash within the relationship.

3. Putting you down

Persistent name-calling, mocking and other forms of insulting behaviour are now illegal.

4. Stopping a partner from seeing friends or family

Monitoring or blocking of calls and emails, telling you where you can or cannot go, and preventing you from seeing your friends or relatives is now against the law. IF your partner isolates you from the people you love, they could face the wrath of the law.

5. Scaring you

Your partner might not physically assault you, but if they are doing enough to frighten you, they are committing an offence. That could include using their size to intimidate or breaking things around the house.

6. Threatening to reveal private things about you

Repeated threats to reveal personal and private information is now classed as a form of abuse. It could include revealling details about health or sexual orientation.

7. Putting tracking devices on your phone

It is illegal under legislation to “monitor a person using online communication tools or spyware”.

8. Being extremely jealous

Persistent accusation of cheating and “extreme jealousy, including possessiveness and ridiculous accusations of cheating” all come under the legislation.

9. Forcing you to obey their rules

The CPS says if a partner is forced to abide by stringent rules set by a partner, it could mean they are committing a crime.

10. Controlling what you wear

Your partner taking control over any part of your life is highlighted in the new legislation, including restricting who you see and where you go.

Controlling what you wear or how you look could also be grounds for prosecution.

11. Making you do things you don't want to

If your partner forces you to commit crimes, neglect or abuse your children, or forces you not to reveal anything about your relationship to the authorities it counts as abuse.

Forcing you to have sex when you don’t want to, look at pornographic material, or have sex with others also falls under this bracket.