Tickets for a wide range of experiences are up for grabs as tourism body Visit Essex launches this year’s Essex Bigger Weekend campaign.

With the county hoping for dry and mild weather throughout the autumn, it is the perfect time to venture outside and explore everything Essex has to offer.

Tickets range from bottomless pizza for two to a stay at some great hotels in the county.

There is also everything from a chance to look round Essex’s stunning gardens to heritage walks and a spot of crazy golf.

Residents from Essex, Kent and East Sussex can enter a ballot to be in with a chance of securing free tickets and vouchers for the popular attractions, hotel and restaurants.

Some venues are offering just one ticket while others have hundreds of offer.

Mark Durham, chairman of Visit Essex, said: “Essex is not just alive with fun things to do in the summer. Long into the autumn – and beyond – there are activities and attractions to keep families, couples and explorers entertained.

“Essex Bigger Weekend is a great way to thank residents for showing their support to attractions across the county since the easing of restrictions allowed.

“It is an exciting time as our businesses reopen and get back to what they do best – making our county a hotbed of wonderful things to do and beautiful places to visit.

“Usually giving free access to attractions for just one weekend, the campaign is longer this year – with more than a month to gain free access to your favourite places or to try somewhere new.”

Here is a list of the places you can bid for tickets for:

Audley End Miniature Railway

Beth Chatto Gardens

Braintree Museum

Chelmsford City Racecourse

Clacton Kayaks at Dovercourt Boating Lake

Colchester Castle

Colchester Zoo

Colne Valley Railway

Combined Military Services Museum

Crazy Golf at Waldegraves Holiday Park

Down Hall Estate and Spa

English Cream Tea Company

English Spirit: Distillery Tour & Tasting

Epping Ongar Railway

Escape Live - Chelmsford

Fishing at Waldegraves Holiday Park

FootGolf at Waldegraves Holiday Park

Green Island Gardens

Hanningfield Waterside Park

Hedingham and Chambers Bus

Hedingham Castle - Garden & Castle Entry

Heritage walk around Rayleigh

Kings Arms Broad Green

Laser Quest at Rollerworld

Lee Valley Campsite, Sewardstone

Lee Valley Caravan Park, Dobbs Weir

Lee Valley White Water Centre

Markshall Estate

Mercury Theatre

Mersea Island Holiday Park

Moto Pizza

Museum of Power

Naze Tower

Rayleigh Town Museum

Rayleigh Windmill

Redchurch Brewery

RHS Garden Hyde Hall

Rollerworld - Roller Skating

Saffron Grange Vineyard

Saffron Walden Museum

Samphire Restaurant at The County Hotel Chelmsford

Sky Ropes at Gt Notley Country Park

Southend Pier

The Karaoke Suite at Rollerworld

Tiptree Tea Rooms

Upside Down House Lakeside

Visit Colchester Information Centre

Walking tour of historic Rochford

Wivenhoe House

Visit essexbigweekend.co.uk from to apply for your free tickets before the ballot closes on September 6.