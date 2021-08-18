A BROOD of young Spoonbills have been raised in Essex for the very first time after a pair of breeding waterbirds got jiggy in the nest.

Spoonbills, which feed on shrimps and other aquatic invertebrates, are a unique looking relative to the ibis and named after their bizarre spatula-like bill.

The large Amber List birds are often found at coastal sites and more recently have been known to regularly embark on summer visits to Essex.

Despite their fascination with the county, a breeding pair of the white winged-creatures has never been established – until now.

Picture: Bob Covey

According to the Essex Wildlife Trust, a family of spoonbills have just successfully, and historically, nested and raised a brood at the Abberton Reservoir.

Katie Goldsbrough, assistant ranger at trust’s Abberton Reservoir Nature Discovery Park said: “This is really exciting news for the reserve and for Essex.

“First observed constructing a nest this June at the Layer Breton causeway, the chicks have now hatched and have been doing well thanks to their doting parents.”

Spoonbills, once an uncommon visitor to Essex, are believed to have first bred in East Anglia during Medieval times before neglecting Britain for more than 300 years.

The waterbirds would typically breed in southern Europe and North Africa, but they are now becoming more established in England with birds now nesting in Essex.

Katie added: “It has been amazing watching the chicks grow among the breeding herons and little egrets, high up in the willow trees.

“This special occurrence highlights the amazing conservation value of Abberton Reservoir and hopefully it will become a place for an established breeding population.”

To find out more about the Essex Wildlife Trust’s Abberton Reservoir Nature Discovery Park visit essexwt.org.uk.