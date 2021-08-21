The summer holidays are coming to an end and for many families preperations are underway for the new term.

School has been tougher over the last year, so we're sure many families have been enjoying some well-earned time off school.

We have put together a list of term dates for the next school year.

So whether you are making plans for the school holidays or just want to be across the dates, we have you covered.

For many schools the autumn term begins on Wednesday September 1, but this may differ for individual schools.

The October half term will run from Monday October 25 to Friday October 29.

The Christmas school holidays will be from Monday December 20 to Monday January 3.

Kids will return to school on Tuesday January 4.

February half term will run from Monday February 14 to Friday February 18.

The two week Easter break will be from Monday April 4 to Monday April 18, with pupils returning on the Tuesday.

The summer half term is from May 30 to June 3.

And the school summer holidays begin on Monday July 25 for 2022.

Here is the comprehensive list of term dates, as supplied by Essex County Council.