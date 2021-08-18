A NEW initiative has been launched to ensure children of serving parents regularly have access to the ability to play and have fun.

Playing Out, a parent and resident-led movement, has partnered up with the Armed Forces and housing company Annington, which owns housing in Colchester.

Together they have started up Forces Playday, which is an off-shoot of the annual PlayDay event, which highlights the importance of play in children’s lives.

The new campaign aims to encourage children from service families to rediscover the joy of playing outside – something just 21 per cent of children regularly do.

The scheme also aims to reconnect military communities, increase wellbeing, and boost morale amongst families who are or were part of the Armed Forces.

The project has already benefitted 8,500 youngsters at more than 70 Army, Navy and RAF bases across the UK, not least because of Annington’s sponsorship.

As a result of the support given to the initiative by the business every military base has purchased equipment and traditional and training has been provided.

All equipment will be retained by the bases so further supervised play sessions can be run throughout the summer holidays.

Jane Harsham is the corporate responsibility manager at Annington, which runs the Armed Forces married quarters housing in Colchester.

She said: “The Armed Forces have been the unsung heroes of the past year and their children have played their part too, with thousands having dealt with greater periods of parental absence.

“Sponsoring the first national Forces PlayDay and providing military communities with the opportunity to reconnect through the celebration of children’s outdoor play has provided important relief at this time.

“We hope everyone has a great summer.”

Alice Ferguson, co-director at Playing Out, praised the housing company for helping boost the campaign.

She added: “I would like to thank Annington on behalf of Playing Out and all the military children that are benefitting from play streets this summer.

“Playing outside and being part of your community is an essential part of.”