A DEVASTATED family have until Friday to raise £10,000 to save their dog’s life after their pooch suddenly collapsed.

Lindsey Clark, who has described the family’s French Bulldog as her “little shadow”, said Ryno was left unable to walk after suddenly collapsing - leaving him crying out in pain.

The family were told they needed to see a specialist where the damage was too severe for even a normal vet to treat.

Lindsey’s mum, who needs surgery herself, now fears she may have to postpone her own surgery to pay for Ryno’s if it cannot take place on the NHS.

Lindsey, from Wickford, said: “If we can’t fix this he might have to be put to sleep, and it could mean she has to choose between her life or her boy’s.

“Ryno is not just a dog, he is family and my mum’s lifeline and support network.

“During her time in hospital and recovery he has always stayed by her side.”

Rushing him to the vets, the family were informed Ryno needed immediate x-rays before receiving the heart wrenching news that the seven-year-old had suffered with bone fragment which had come away.

It was found the problem had been affecting his spine and causing major damage for quite some time, with the problem also meaning his right knee needed surgery.

Ryno had been over compensating on other areas of his body and this had put too much pressure on the joint, with his knee now permanently popped out of place.

The 33-year-old explained: “We were referred to a specialist, who after looking at his x-rays and examining him, told us he needs an MRI followed by a spinal tap, just to tell us the prognosis. That’s before any real surgery can take place.

“We are heartbroken.

“We don’t have insurance and despite the whole family putting together the money we can we just cannot reach anywhere need the £10,000 we need to save him.

“My mum became ill and has been in and out of hospital having treatment and surgery on and off for a long time, which meant she couldn’t afford the insurance she used to have for him.

“She’s on a zero hour contract, so if she doesn’t go in she doesn’t get paid.”

A Go Fund Me has now been launched to raise £10,000 towards treatment - £5,000 for the MRI and lumbar puncture, and the rest towards any emergency surgery.

Visit https://bit.ly/3yTNS9a