THE summer may be nearing its end, but that does not mean the fun has to stop – as free access is being offered to a host of top attractions in Essex.

Tickets for a wide range of experiences are up for grabs as tourism body Visit Essex launches this year’s Essex Bigger Weekend campaign.

With the county hoping for dry and mild weather throughout the autumn, it is the perfect time to venture outside and explore everything Essex has to offer.

From today, residents from Essex, Kent and East Sussex can enter a ballot to be in with a chance of securing free tickets and vouchers for popular attractions, hotel and restaurants.

Tickets up for grabs range from entry Colchester Zoo, Escape Live and Chelmsford City Racecourse, to open-top bus tours of Clacton, cream teas at Tiptree Tea Rooms, white water rafting at Lee Valley and trips to Colchester Castle.

They are just a few of the attractions, cafés, pubs and accommodation giving free access this autumn, with pairs of tickets and family tickets valid from September 18 for a month...and beyond.

Whether you are grandparents keen to take grandchildren out for a day away from the crowds, a couple looking for a romantic midweek date or a family intent on making up for time lost during the pandemic, there is something for everyone in the Essex Bigger Weekend ballot.

Mark Durham, chairman of Visit Essex, said: “Essex is not just alive with fun things to do in the summer. Long into the autumn – and beyond – there are activities and attractions to keep families, couples and explorers entertained.

“Essex Bigger Weekend is a great way to thank residents for showing their support to attractions across the county since the easing of restrictions allowed.

“It is an exciting time as our businesses reopen and get back to what they do best – making our county a hotbed of wonderful things to do and beautiful places to visit.

“Usually giving free access to attractions for just one weekend, the campaign is longer this year – with more than a month to gain free access to your favourite places or to try somewhere new.”

Visit essexbigweekend.co.uk from today August 18 to apply for your free tickets before the ballot closes on September 6.

Successful bidders will be notified of any tickets they have secured.