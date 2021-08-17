Customers at a pub in Essex swore and shouted at pub staff after they ran out of lager due to the national delivery driver shortage.

Pubs have warned of a beer shortage as a result of a lack of drivers and strike action.

Over the weekend the The Fox & Hounds Pub, Clavering, ran out of draft lager.

But some customers did not react well to the news, taking it out on staff members.

The pub said staff had been working hard to make sure customers did not see the impact, some even doing 120 mile round-trips to keep the cellar stocked.

In a post on social media they said: "Dear Valued Customers. As you may already be aware there is a well documented shortage of beer across the UK. This is due to a lack of delivery drivers and strike action with Unite Union.

"Around a 1,000 drayman are set to walk out who are responsible for 40% of deliveries to pubs across the UK.

"As a venue we have been badly effected by this, with inconsistent beer deliveries for the past 8 weeks and no deliveries for the past 10 days.

"As a customer it is unlikely you would of noticed this due to our proactive management team hiring vehicles and completing 120 mile round trips acting as draymen to ensure the cellar is stocked, however unfortunately this Sunday we ran out of draft lager.

"This has in-turn led to a very small minority of customers swearing and shouting at our hard working bar staff.

"This is not the behaviour we would expect from customers of a pub which is at the heart of the village community.

"Our staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic in often very challenging situations and would therefore ask that you understand this is something that is beyond our control.

"We understand this is only a very small minority and we thank the rest of our loyal and valuable customer base who have been understanding and patient throughout."