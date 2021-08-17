A country road in Essex remains shut this morning after a large pile of straw went up in flames.
Firefighters were called out to Sampford Hall Lane in Great Sampford around midnight amid reports baled straw was alight.
When crews arrived they found the enture stack of straw, which measured approximately 400 tonnes, was on fire and had collapsed into the road (B1051).
Around 100m of hedgerow was also alight.
Firefighters quickly tackled the hedgerow fire, and then monitoring the straw fire to ensure it didnt spread.
A fire service spokesman said the the straw fire would be monitored throughout the night into tomorrow and allowed to burn down.
Firefighters urged local residents that the stack will continue to burn and produce a lot of smoke - and should keep all windows and doors closed.
The B1051 remains closed for a short distance from the B1053 to south of Great Sampford this morning as a result of the fire.
