One of the UK’s leading tour operators has announced it will be adding four new destinations to its winter schedule for passengers traveling from a major Essex airport.

Jet2 says it has increased its services from Stansted Airport due to a strong demand from customers and travel agents since travel restrictions were eased in the UK.

It will be offering three weekly services to Malaga, Alicante and Faro as part of its Winter Sun programme for 2022/23.

Two weekly services to Majorca are also being added.

Other tourist hotspots such as the Canary, Madeira, Turkey and Cyprus were already included in the operator's winter programme.

Jet2will be offering 50 weekly flights from Stansted Airport in winter 22/23, which runs from November to April.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Just weeks after announcing a fantastic selection of winter sun destinations on sale for Winter 22/23 from London Stansted Airport, we are very pleased to be expanding our programme and adding even more sunshine hotspots.

“This expansion comes on the back of the great response we have seen from customers and independent travel agents looking to book their winter sunshine nice and early.

“Like we have experienced with the first destinations going on sale, we know these additional hotspots will be just as popular.

“Based on the response we have had to the programme, and with more holidaymakers wanting to book ahead, we are looking towards the future with enormous confidence when it comes to Winter 22/23.”