A CURIOUS kitten was rescued and then named by her saviour firefighter after getting stuck under floorboards.

Station Manager Steve Wintrip from Ongar Fire Station rescued a kitten that was trapped under floorboards in Shortlands Avenue, Ongar yesterday.

The curious cat had been exploring when she became trapped under the floorboards.

Steve rescued the kitten by 12.27pm and she was left in the care of her owner.

The kitten had yet to be named and her owner asked Steve is he wanted to name her.

He called her Millie and left her happily eating her food.

 