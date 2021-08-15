WHEN it comes to hoarding, it’s easy to be flippant.

Those with collections or cluttered areas are labelled that way but, in reality, the depth and scale of the issue is far more severe.

Excessive hoarding was diagnosed as a mental health disorder in 2013 and one in 20 have potential hoarding tendencies - effectively 70,000 across Essex (perhaps more with extra cases triggered by Covid).

Diane Boyd is painfully aware of the situation in her role as managing director and founder of Your Living Room, based in Layer-de-la-Haye.

Since starting in 2015, the social enterprise and community interest company, celebrating after being awarded £36,000 in National Lottery funding, has received 800 referrals, helping a spectrum of people from 26 to 99.

She admits being saddened by people’s situations but never shocked - just determined to do what she can to help them get back on track.

“Our service is a massive lifeline,” she said.

“We work with those in dire need of help - hardcore cases of people with hoarding tendencies, hoarding disorder or severe dis-organisational issues - and it’s a hidden issue in society.

“Situations only seem to come to light because of hospitalisation, ill health, environmental involvement or a domestic fire.

“However, hoarding disorder is another mental health issue that needs addressing, like anxiety and depression.

“These people are in a state of trauma and complete turmoil, isolated and immensely lonely. You see it as soon as you walk through the door.

“They are vulnerable, affected by things like illness, losing parents or loved ones.

“They’ve experienced life-changing, complex situations and things have spiralled out of control.

“People might say ‘mum’s a hoarder’ or ‘dad’s a hoarder’ but they’re probably not. They’re just collectors.

“People can be flippant and sometimes derogatory, suggesting someone is lazy because they haven’t kept their house tidy.

“But that’s not true or fair. These are people overwhelmed by events in their life.

“They put things off and it’s only when they’re in danger, and their home is closing in around them, that they take action.”

On the morning of this interview, Diane, who lives in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, had been to help a lady in Maldon.

The 83-year-old had lived in the same place her entire life but her cottage, packed to the rafters with all manner of possessions, was falling down around her.

Sadly, there are countless other examples.

Another man lived in a house with no light bulbs and was unable to use his kitchen or bathroom.

He ate, slept and lived in the same chair and the only light he had was from his television.

“He’d lived like that for 18 years and was only 58,” said Diane.

“He’d lost his job and that led to depression and alcoholism.

“It became a terrible spiral and he was existing rather than living, scavenging for food in bins and skips.

“His situation was mentally debilitating.

“Life had imploded and it just shows these things can happen to anyone.

“Some of the things I see make me sad but I’m never shocked. Not now.

“Often people come from hoarding backgrounds but not necessarily and the people we help are from a wide spectrum, although often with a high percentage between 45 and 65.

“We also work with people who lived during the war and were used to rationing.

“They’re conditioned to keep things in case they come in handy.

“Another example was working with a lady who wasn’t allowed home after a stay in hospital.

“The authorities wouldn’t let her return because of the state it was in.

“She couldn’t function there but knew she needed to get her life and home back.

“In that scenario, people don’t want to visit and that heightens the sense of isolation.”

Diane says people hoard all sorts, from newspapers and magazines to bottles of water, car spares and bicycles (one man had them hanging from his ceiling).

Two thousand glass milk bottles dominated one home while another lady filled her house to the ceiling with craft materials.

It took two years to clear and, as she used to be a Brown Owl, much was donated to her local Brownie pack.

Important items like bank cards get lost amid the mayhem.

Nevertheless, Diane says people with the best intentions can exacerbate a situation by having a gung-ho attitude to solving the problem.

“The tendency is to go into someone’s home armed with black bags, or a skip on the drive, and throw everything away,” she said.

“People have the best intentions but the homeowner has to feel in control, safe in the knowledge it’s a positive step and one they’re very much part of.

“Otherwise it can cause more problems and even heighten suicidal tendencies.

“We meet people and assess their situations, working together to set goals, and also working with that person’s family network.”

Diane, a former Samaritan with a background in HR, works on the “frontline” two days a week but also runs hoarding awareness training sessions, working alongside a team of practitioners, professionals and volunteers.

Your Living Room, soon to release a free podcast series titled One Step at a Time, runs free user-led support groups and has just been awarded £36,000 in National Lottery funding.

Part of the cash will be used to recruit a mental health service professional, in addition to providing extra crisis intervention, counselling and support.

“We’re delighted the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way,” said Diane.

“Thanks to this, we’ll be able to allocate much-needed funds to develop our plans and extend the range of services we offer, making them more accessible for those in need.

“It’ll undoubtedly raise the profile and awareness of our much-needed service.”