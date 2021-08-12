THE search is on to find Essex heroes who have sacrificed their time to help family, friends and neighbours.

Newsquest is running the Essex Hero Awards 2021 to show recognition to all who have become pillars of the community over the past year.

Nominations are welcomed from the public, businesses and private organisations as well as family and friends.

The award categories include Carer, Act of Kindness, Outstanding Bravery and Unsung Hero award.

Parent, Emergency Service, Fundraiser of the Year, Child of Courage and Stand Out Family awards are the other categories this year.

So if you know someone who lives in the county who has risked their own safety to help someone else, or someone who has shown a spontaneous gesture of goodwill towards someone, nominations are now open.

The awards entry date closes on Monday, September 6, and the winners will be announced on Thursday, November 25.

To find out more, visit, newsquestevents.co.uk/essex-hero-awards.