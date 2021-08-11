An Extinction Rebellion activist from Essex has had his conviction overturned.

Four more activists have had their convictions quashed at the Old Bailey after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) did not contest their appeals.

Charles Hey, 33, was found guilty of unlawful public assembly in Parliament Square, opposite the Houses of Parliament.

Hey, from Thaxted, was originally found guilty on February 23 2020 of unlawful public assembly in Parliament Square.

He was given a nine-month conditional discharge and asked to pay £75 costs and a £22 surcharge.

Andrew James, 70, Lou Ferns, 30, and Neil Traynor, 38, were previously found guilty of wilful obstruction of highways in central London.

On Wednesday, Bill McGivern, for the prosecution, said the Crown would not resist the appeals made by the defendants.

The success is the latest in a slew of victories for the environmental campaign group in which activists had their original convictions quashed after the CPS offered no evidence.

James, of Southwood Road, Liverpool, was originally found guilty on February 16 2021 of the wilful obstruction of free passage along the highway at Millbank.

He was given a six-month conditional discharge and asked to pay £620 costs and a £22 surcharge.

Ferns, from Scotland, was originally found guilty on February 1 2021 of the wilful obstruction of free passage along the highway at Whitehall.

They were given a nine-month conditional discharge and asked to pay £310 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Traynor, of Mosspark Road, Stretford, Manchester, was originally found guilty on April 29 2020 of the wilful obstruction of free passage along the highway at Millbank.

He was given a nine-month conditional discharge and asked to pay £500 costs and a £21 surcharge.

The CPS said it would contest another outstanding appeal, but an application would be made for the case to be transferred to another court.

Judge Mark Dennis QC said that further appeals would risk taking up “precious court time” and voiced his “considerable concern” about those on remand awaiting trial at the Central Criminal Court.