EMERGENCY services have been at the scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist since 8pm yesterday evening.
Essex Police were called to Herons Lane in Fyfield, near Ongar, at about 8pm on Tuesday.
The road was closed and has been shut throughout the night and is set to remain shut into this morning's rush hour.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Please avoid the area and plan your journey.
"We need anyone who saw anything or has any dash cam or doorbell footage to come forward.
"If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Please quote incident 1189 of 10 August.
"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
