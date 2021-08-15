STAR Wars actors and filming crews have been spotted shooting scenes at locations in Essex this year.

It is understood two locations have been used in the county - Coryton Refinery in Corringham and West Hanningfield Waterworks near Chelmsford.

Here is everything we know about the series and where it was filmed in Essex.

Andor is set five years before film Rogue One and follows Cassian Andor five years before the events of the film.

The 12 part series is due to be released on Disney+ next year.

It stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor with big names including Stellan Skarsgård and Fiona Shaw.

Filming is reported to have begun in London back in November 2020.

In April this year cast and crew were spotted shooting scenes at a former oil refinery.

Filming had reportedly been taking place for several weeks with a host of top names on set.

Writer Tony Gilroy, who worked on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and actor Luna, were both working at the site.

Fanatics Matt Hudson and Luke Bligh, who run podcast Star War Sessions, visited the filming set at Coryton Refinery in Corringham.

Mr Bligh, 26, from Basildon said: “This is a massive deal for Essex and it’s just down the road from me.

“Lots of these films are shot in the UK at Elstree Studios or Pinewoods or the Lake District like Episode 7 but for this one they’ve chosen gritty but beautiful Essex.

“I am very excited and think it’s great, and there’s no bigger name in film than Star Wars."

In July filming also reportedly took place in West Hannginfield.

West Hanninghield Parish Council confirmed filming for a TV show took place at Hanningfield Water Treatment Works.

In a post on Facebook the council said: "The Parish Council would like to make residents aware of some planned filming taking place at Hanningfield Water Treatment Works.

"STAR WARS: ANDOR" Production Base video from West Hanningfield, Essex. Actual filming was taking place 5-minutes down the road at 'West Hanningfield Waterworks' - just opposite the reservoir



Apparently, filming happened on Monday only#StarWars #StarWarsAndor pic.twitter.com/YZq21PYkyl — Star Wars Sessions Podcast (@StarWarsSession) July 14, 2021

"The filming is scheduled to take place on Monday July 12, but the film crew will be working in the area in the week preceding and post filming.

"A preparation crew have been in the village since July 5 and are currently setting up camp in the field belonging to Hicks Farm on Ship Road. It is estimated that there will be 200+ personnel on this site.

"Residents should also be aware that there is likely to be a large increase in traffic through the village during this time and particularly on the day of filming."

Back in 2012/2013 Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt spent two weeks on set in East Hanningfield, shooting scenes for the apocalyptic zombie horror World War Z.

Filming took place at the Essex and Suffolk Water treatment works, in East Hanningfield, and saw more than 100 crew on site every day.

A now redundant part of the treatment works building – the vertical flow tanks – was transformed into Camp Humphreys, a dank South Korean military base and prison, for pivotal scenes in the film.