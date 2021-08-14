As rules on travel relax many of us are heading on holiday this summer or planning a trip later this year.

But what are the rules on wearing masks while travelling be it in the airport or on a plane?

Here we round-up the latest rules from airlines.

Easyjet

Easyjet says face masks must be worn at the airport, at the gate when boarding the aircraft, and throughout the flight.

Passengers not wearing a mask, and not exempt, will not be able to board the aircraft.

Children aged six and over will be required to wear a mask.

All crew will be required to wear masks during the flight and for boarding and disembarking.

Jet2

Face masks must be worn by everyone aged six years and over at all airports and onboard all flights, even if you're fully vaccinated.

If you’re unable to wear a mask, you must let them know in advance to be able to travel.

If you fail to wear a face mask without agreement from Jet2, you’ll not be allowed to board your flight.

While travelling, you may be asked to take off your mask when staff ask to ID you at the boarding gate and you can remove it to eat and drink. It must put it straight back on when you’ve finished.

BA

British Airways says you must wear a face mask at all times in the airport.

They will require you to wear a face mask at all times.

On its website BA says: "As a guide they last up to four hours, so bring enough for the duration of your trip."

Passengers will also be asked to stay in their seats as much as possible.

Ryanair

It is mandatory to wear a face mask/covering in the airport and on board your flight.

Crew will also be wearing face masks.

On arrival at your destination, you must keep your face mask on until you have left the airport terminal.

TUI

TUI says all passengers aged six years old and over must wear a face mask. This includes while sleeping.

Passengers who are fully vaccinated must also wear a face mask.

Those who are exempt from wearing a mask must download a government exemption card.

Virgin Atlantic

The firm says all its staff will be wearing face masks when in close contact with customers.

Passengers need to wear masks too at all times at the airport.

Mask must also been worn at all times on flights.