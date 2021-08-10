A fire cadet who helped a man who had a suspected heart attack has been presented with a Chief Fire Officer commendation.

Jack Good, 18, is a Fire Cadet at Great Baddow Fire Station and was working at a Tesco store in Chelmsford in March when he was made aware of a man lying in the road outside having been taken ill.

He said: “I was made aware of a man lying in the road outside the store having been taken ill.

"The training I’ve received as a Fire Cadet kicked in and I rushed out to help the man. He was short of breath, very disorientated and unwell.

“I helped the man inside to better assess him and called 999 for an ambulance. I got a first aid kit and a defibrillator ready and called for a colleague, who is a former Air Cadet and also had first aid training, to help me.

“We made the gentleman comfortable and monitored him using his Apple watch to keep an eye on his heart rate, as well as checking his pulse and breathing.

“We kept him calm and asked questions to get his symptoms which included chest pains, pins and needles in his arms, shortness of breath, sweats and chills.”

When the ambulance arrived, Jack and his colleague handed the man to the paramedics.

The man made a swift recovery and returned to the store a few days later with a card and chocolates to say thank you.

Jack was presented with a Chief Fire Officer commendation at the Service’s Headquarters last week and was joined by his parents, Sean and Sarah Good and Jo Turton, Chief Fire Officer.

Also at the ceremony was Will Newman, Head of Prevention, Donna Bentley MBE, Community Development and Safeguarding Manager, and Martin Hills, Operational and Community Risk Officer.

Chief Fire Officer Jo Turton said: "Jack demonstrated compassion, professionalism and bravery during this incident, reflecting the high standards set by our Service.

"The way in which he dealt with a very high pressured situation is exemplary and he is a shining example of the success the Fire Cadets bring to our Service and communities.

"Jack is the first Fire Cadet in our Service to receive a CFO Commendation, so many congratulations."

Donna Bentley added: “We are so incredibly proud of Jack. Fire Cadets provides a platform for young people to realise their potential, while contributing to safe, stronger and healthier communities. Jack is the perfect example of what is ‘great’ about our young people and demonstrates the significant part Essex Fire Cadets play in keeping our communities safe.”

Jack admitted he was surprised but pleased to get the commendation.

He added: ""I am truly honoured, and it means the world to me to be recognised for my actions by the Chief Fire Officer.

"I was glad that I was able to put my skills gained as a Fire Cadet to help save a man's life that day. I would like to thank the Fire Cadet Team at Great Baddow Fire Station for all their hard work and support with the Fire Cadets.”

Could you be a Fire Cadet?

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has more than 160 Fire Cadets, aged 13 to 18, based at Clacton, Dovercourt, Great Baddow, Harlow, Orsett and Southend fire stations.

The Fire Cadet programme can last for up to three years and cadets learn operational drills including hose running, ladder pitching, pumping, breathing apparatus, search and rescue, first aid and control room procedures.

They also learn about community safety and get involved in community engagement, home fire safety activities, fire station events and open days, fundraising and help at events like Remembrance Sunday and Essex Pride.

During the pandemic, cadets have attended virtual sessions, looking at the theoretical side of operational learning and the Duke of Edinburgh's Awards.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting Fire Cadets. If you are interested or someone you know is, visit: essex-fire.gov.uk/cadets