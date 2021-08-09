A lane on a major road has been closed after a crash involving a lorry and a car.
The lane, travelling clockwise on the M25, has been affected between J27 (M11) and J28 (Brentwood, A12) due to the accident.
Essex Police arrived at the scene earlier this afternoon (August 9), with the Highways England team also attending.
It's understood there are approximately 6.5 miles of congestion, expected to add at least 60 minutes onto usual travel times.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route where possible.
We will bring you more as we have it.
Read more:
Police seize £200,000 in drug money and shut down 11 operations in six months
Major road sees carriageway blocked after four-vehicle crash
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.