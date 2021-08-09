ALDI has announced it is looking to recruit 281 new employees across Essex before Christmas - with salaries of up to £47,000 available.

The UK's fifth largest supermarket chain is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores and distribution centres across the county.

This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as stock assistant and caretaker all the way up to store manager.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket looking to fill thousands of roles across the UK before the end of the year.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores and distribution centres across Essex.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.”

Store Assistants at Aldi can earn up to £10.57 nationally, and £11.32 inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Other store roles available will include managerial positions, caretakers and cleaners, as well as store apprentices.

Visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.