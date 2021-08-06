A motorbike rider has been airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash.

Police were called to High Street, Epping on Thursday (August 5) ay 5.55pm.

It followed reports a motorcycle and car were in collision outside the fire station.

The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 60s – was taken to hospital by air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the BMW were uninjured.

The road was closed for approximately two hours whilst emergency services dealt at the scene.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact us quoting incident 835 of 5 August.

"You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Alternatively, you can call 101.

"Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."