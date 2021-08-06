Two men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy who was riding pillion on a moped are set to stand trial next year.

Liam Mooney was critically injured in a crash in Rocky Lane, Birmingham, at around 7.20pm on March 22, and died in hospital the next day.

The incident also involved a Volvo car, West Midlands Police said previously.

Paul Biggs was arrested at his home in Hutton Drive, Brentwood, in connection with the crash, and Dale Sharpen was detained at his address in Vicarage Road, Woodford Green, north-east London, in May.

Biggs, 25, and 30-year-old Sharpen appeared at Birmingham Crown Court over a videolink from prison on Friday.

Both are charged with murder and also face an allegation of attempted wounding in connection with another teenager who was also on the moped and also injured.

Biggs, wearing a face mask and a grey tracksuit, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Sharpen, also in a mask and wearing a blue T-shirt, was not required to enter pleas pending a further hearing.

A trial date has been set for January 4 next year.