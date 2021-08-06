THE concerned owner of an adorable 6-month-old puppy has launched an appeal for help after her beloved pooch went missing.

Nancy the dapple dachshund was last seen at roughly 6pm on Thursday in Walton, near the Hipkins Tea Room and the Avenues.

The sometimes nervous pup is said to have been spooked by another dog before slipping out of her lead and running off.

She then darted from a shark sculpture heading away from the Naze Tower and initially in the direction of the sea wall.

Despite the best efforts of community members, who have dedicated their own time to search for her, Nancy has now been missing for more than 17 hours.

Her distraught owner, Holly Russell, 21, believes she could be hiding in a triangle-shaped area between a block of flats near the entrance of the Naze Tower.

Anyone who has seen Nancy or has any information about where she could be is asked to call 07535837800.