Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault which saw a woman hit in the head with a glass.
Police were called to Bar & Beyond in Chelmsford on Saturday (July 31) at around 2am after it was reported a woman had been assaulted.
She sustained serious injuries to the face after being hit in the head with a glass.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to please contact Chelmsford CID by calling 101.
"Please quote crime reference 42/155246/21.
"You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.