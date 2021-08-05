Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault which saw a woman hit in the head with a glass.

Police were called to Bar & Beyond in Chelmsford on Saturday (July 31) at around 2am after it was reported a woman had been assaulted.

She sustained serious injuries to the face after being hit in the head with a glass.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to please contact Chelmsford CID by calling 101.

"Please quote crime reference 42/155246/21.

"You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."