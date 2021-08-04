POLICE are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man in a van was stabbed in Essex.

The incident happened in Langston Road, Loughton, at the junction with Chigwell Lane, the A1168, shortly after 7.25pm on Wednesday.

Police say the stabbing was reported to have followed an altercation between a white van and a red Ford Fiesta.

Both vehicles left the scene but the injured man was later located in Church Hill and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

He is described as being in a life-threatening condition.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A man and a woman have since been arrested on suspicion of GBH and are currently in custody.

"The junction of Langston Road and Chigwell Lane is a busy one and we believe there will be people who saw what happened or have dash cam footage of it."

If you have any information you can submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Quote incident 1136 of 4 August.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.