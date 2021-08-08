INDEPENDENT businesses in Essex have been celebrated in coveted awards voted for by readers of a popular lifestyle website.
Now in their eighth year, the hotly contested Muddy Stilettos 2021 awards have come to a close, with 27 independent firms taking home the glory across Essex.
Muddy Stilettos is a website helping urban women who live outside London make the most of their precious free time.
Its readers have been nominating and voting in their droves with more than 750,000 votes cast in total and 75,000 businesses nominated across the country, making it the most popular Muddy awards to date.
Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “I set up these awards eight years ago to give local lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are.
“After a year of multiple lockdowns and hardships, it’s been an honour to showcase the most awesome lifestyle businesses.
“The response to this year’s Muddy Awards has been unprecedented – thousands and thousands of people voted giving such a fantastic boost and a well-deserved ‘pat-on-the-back’ to so many.
“I hope it will make give them greater confidence to growth their business knowing they have the stamp of quality the awards provides and great local support.”
Here you can see all the winners in Essex by category:
THAXTED
YOGA / PILATES STUDIO - Thaxted Yoga
INTERIORS STORE - Vintage Style Living
GIFT STORE - Gifted
FITNESS INSTRUCTOR - Amy-Jo Simpson
COLCHESTER
PHOTOGRAPHER - Ralu Chase Photography
THEATRE / ART VENUE - Mercury Theatre
FAMILY ATTRACTION - Colchester Zoo
BEAUTY SALON - Beauty at the Bay
LEIGH ON SEA
FLORIST - Scent
CHILDREN’S BUSINESS - Mr Wolf Kids
BAR - Corner Club
SAFFRON WALDEN
FOOD / DRINK PRODUCER - The Saffron Ice Cream Company
CAFÉ - Café Cou Cou
BOOKSHOP - Harts Books
CHELMSFORD
WOMEN’S FASHION - Olivia & Gray
JEWELLER - Dainty London Jewellery
REST OF ESSEX
BEST COVID START UP - Lemonpeel London - Uttlesford
GARDEN DESIGNER - The Garden Girls Essex - Witham
WEDDING VENUE - Apton Hall - Rochford
BRIDAL STORE - Rock the Frock Preloved Essex - Rawreth
RESTAURANT - Square 1 - Dunmow
HAIR SALON - The Wild Hare - Westcliff on Sea
DESTINATION PUB - The Hoop - Stock
FARMSHOP / DELI - Abigail’s Delicatessen - Ingatestone
DAY SPA - Lifehouse Spa - Thorpe Le Soken
BOUTIQUE STAY - Maison Talbooth - Dedham
ART GALLERY - Hayletts Gallery - Maldon
The full list of Muddy Awards 2021 Winners is available at Muddystilettos.co.uk/Awards
