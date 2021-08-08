INDEPENDENT businesses in Essex have been celebrated in coveted awards voted for by readers of a popular lifestyle website.

Now in their eighth year, the hotly contested Muddy Stilettos 2021 awards have come to a close, with 27 independent firms taking home the glory across Essex.

Muddy Stilettos is a website helping urban women who live outside London make the most of their precious free time.

Its readers have been nominating and voting in their droves with more than 750,000 votes cast in total and 75,000 businesses nominated across the country, making it the most popular Muddy awards to date.

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “I set up these awards eight years ago to give local lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are.

“After a year of multiple lockdowns and hardships, it’s been an honour to showcase the most awesome lifestyle businesses.

“The response to this year’s Muddy Awards has been unprecedented – thousands and thousands of people voted giving such a fantastic boost and a well-deserved ‘pat-on-the-back’ to so many.

“I hope it will make give them greater confidence to growth their business knowing they have the stamp of quality the awards provides and great local support.”

Here you can see all the winners in Essex by category:

THAXTED

YOGA / PILATES STUDIO - Thaxted Yoga

INTERIORS STORE - Vintage Style Living

GIFT STORE - Gifted

FITNESS INSTRUCTOR - Amy-Jo Simpson

COLCHESTER

PHOTOGRAPHER - Ralu Chase Photography

THEATRE / ART VENUE - Mercury Theatre

FAMILY ATTRACTION - Colchester Zoo

BEAUTY SALON - Beauty at the Bay

LEIGH ON SEA

FLORIST - Scent

CHILDREN’S BUSINESS - Mr Wolf Kids

BAR - Corner Club

SAFFRON WALDEN

FOOD / DRINK PRODUCER - The Saffron Ice Cream Company

CAFÉ - Café Cou Cou

BOOKSHOP - Harts Books

CHELMSFORD

WOMEN’S FASHION - Olivia & Gray

JEWELLER - Dainty London Jewellery

REST OF ESSEX

BEST COVID START UP - Lemonpeel London - Uttlesford

GARDEN DESIGNER - The Garden Girls Essex - Witham

WEDDING VENUE - Apton Hall - Rochford

BRIDAL STORE - Rock the Frock Preloved Essex - Rawreth

RESTAURANT - Square 1 - Dunmow

HAIR SALON - The Wild Hare - Westcliff on Sea

DESTINATION PUB - The Hoop - Stock

FARMSHOP / DELI - Abigail’s Delicatessen - Ingatestone

DAY SPA - Lifehouse Spa - Thorpe Le Soken

BOUTIQUE STAY - Maison Talbooth - Dedham

ART GALLERY - Hayletts Gallery - Maldon

The full list of Muddy Awards 2021 Winners is available at Muddystilettos.co.uk/Awards