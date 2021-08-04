TENDRING now officially has the worst coronavirus death rate in the country, according to the latest Government figures.

Since the start of the pandemic 656 residents living in the district have died with Covid-19 on their death certificate.

This makes for a death rate of 447.6 per 100,000 people, which is unfortunately the highest figure within the UK.

Nearby Colchester on the other hand has recorded 408 deaths since the start of the crisis making for a death rate of 209.5.

Similarly, Braintree has now seen 448 people die from coronavirus and currently has a death rate of 293.6 in total, while Maldon has had 157 deaths and a rate of 241.8.

Tendring's coastline

The Essex Country Council jurisdiction on a whole has recorded 4,448 deaths in total and its death rate is now sitting at 298.7 per 100,000 people.

Although the figures are stark, Tendring’s population of roughly 147,000 people must also be taken into consideration when comparing the district to other areas.

Southend, for example, has seen 690 residents die with Covid-19 on their death certificate, but its death rate sits at 376.8, due to it having a larger population.

Tendring is also the second highest ranked district when it comes to deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, with 585 deaths at a rate of 399.2.

In Colchester, however, 379 people have died within 28 days of returning a positive Covid-19 test, while Braintree has seen 396 deaths and Maldon 142.

Across the Essex County Council area 3,982 people have died after testing positive, making for a death rate of 267.4.