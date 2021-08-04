A FUNDRAISING page set up for the family of a five-year-old boy who lost his life after suffering devastating injuries at a Colchester department store has topped £1,800.

The grieving family has been met with a wave of support after the boy sustained a serious head injury last Tuesday at Fenwick, in Colchester High Street.

Colchester Community Group, which has more than 30,000 members, said it had received approval to set up a page in support of the family.

Donations will be used to support the family in any way necessary.

The group said: “The Colchester Community Group (UK) administrators would like to support the family of the little boy who has sadly lost his life in a tragic accident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and their friends at this time.

“We would like your help in raising money for the family to use as they would like. Possibly giving his siblings days and adventures out and about.

“Please only donate what you can.”

Less than 24 hours after its inception, the page has attracted more than £1,800 in donations, alongside messages of support.

One donor said: “I know the family and in this horrific situation the less pressure on the family the better.”

Emergency services rushed to Fenwick, in Colchester High Street, shortly after 11.30am last Tuesday with reports of concerns for the welfare of a child.

When they arrived, they found a five-year-old boy had sustained a serious head injury.

It is understood a mirror inside the store fell on the boy.

Alongside store staff and medics, Essex Police officers immediately administered first aid to the boy.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, in a critical condition.

On Tuesday Essex Police confirmed the boy had died.

Tragedy - members of the public and emergency service workers rushed to the boy's aid

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, District Commander for Colchester, said: “I know I speak for all of my teams when I say that we are extremely saddened by today’s news.

“This is a truly heart-breaking incident and all of our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones.

“On behalf of my attending officers, I would also like to thank the members of the public and store staff who went above and beyond to assist us.

“We are extremely grateful for your help.”

Essex Police's specialist officers continue to support the boy’s family at this tragic time.

Colchester Council is investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy's injury under its health and safety responsibilities.

A spokesman said: "We are all deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the five-year-old boy following the incident at Fenwick on Tuesday 27 July.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.

"We are continuing our full and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident under our health and safety responsibilities."

To donate to the fundraising campaign and to show support, visit gofund.me/42f8659d.