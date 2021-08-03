AN interactive map has revealed the sunniest destinations in the country, with several Essex districts proving to be some of the best for catching a tan.

ShowersToYou.co.uk has compiled data published by the Met Office to establish which areas enjoy the longest periods of sunshine.

The study, released as the popularity of staycations continues to grow, shows Southend recorded 695 hours of sunshine per year between 2009 and 2019.

Tendring, however, benefitted from 669 hours on average, making it the 14th sunniest destination in the UK, while Maldon enjoyed 663 hours annually.

Just outside the top 25, Colchester is also considered one of the country’s sunnier districts, having recorded 639 hours of sunshine per year over the 10 year period.

On the other hand the worst performing districts when it comes to exposure to sunlight are mainly located further north, predominantly in Scotland.

Moray, for example, received only 434 hours of sunshine on average per year between 2009 and 2019, while Highland secured just 381 hours – the lowest figure in the study.

The full set of results have now been put into an interactive map which ranks the number of hours of sunshine of 109 different places within the UK.

To view the map CLICK HERE.