A FIVE-year-old boy who was injured after an incident inside a department store has died, it has been confirmed.

Emergency services rushed to Fenwick, in Colchester High Street, shortly after 11.30am last Tuesday with reports of concerns for the welfare of a child.

When they arrived, they found a five-year-old boy had sustained a serious head injury.

It is understood a mirror inside the store fell on the boy.

Alongside store staff and medics, Essex Police officers immediately administered first aid to the boy.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, in a critical condition.

Essex Police have now confirmed the boy has tragically passed away from his injuries.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, District Commander for Colchester, said: “I know I speak for all of my teams when I say that we are extremely saddened by today’s news.

“This is a truly heart-breaking incident and all of our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones.

“On behalf of my attending officers, I would also like to thank the members of the public and store staff who went above and beyond to assist us.

“We are extremely grateful for your help.”

Fenwick issued a statement on social media following the announcement.

Essex Police's specialist officers continue to support the boy’s family at this tragic time.

Colchester Council is investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy's injury under its health and safety responsibilities.

A spokesman said: "We are all deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the five-year-old boy following the incident at Fenwick on Tuesday 27 July.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.

"We are continuing our full and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident under our health and safety responsibilities."