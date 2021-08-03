Drivers are dancing delays this afternoon after an accident on a major road.
Traffic is slow moving on the A131 southbound due to the incident involving a skip lorry and two cars.
The accident occured just before the juction with School Lane.
Great Leighs - A131 Southbound - Accident just before School Lane involving a skip lorry and two cars. Traffic is slow moving.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) August 3, 2021
